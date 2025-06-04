Left Menu

Pakistan Foresees Low Chance of India Conflict but Prepares for Response

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that while the likelihood of renewed conflict with India is low, Pakistan is prepared to respond if necessary. He highlighted recent diplomatic efforts and visits by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to thank allied countries for their support during tensions with India.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, on Wednesday, indicated that the possibility of an armed conflict reigniting between Pakistan and India is low, though the country stands ready to respond should hostilities resume.

Dar made these remarks while addressing the media, focusing on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent trips to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, where the premier expressed gratitude for their supportive stances during the prior conflict with India.

He emphasized that while the ceasefire remains intact and the withdrawal of troops has been mutually honored, Pakistan is open yet not eager for dialogue with India, highlighting a holistic approach involving terrorism and the Indus Waters Treaty.

