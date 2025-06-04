Left Menu

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the BJP over Operation Sindoor, questioning the political motive behind sending delegations abroad to celebrate India's conflict victory. Mann faced backlash for his 'one nation, one husband' remark, which BJP claimed insulted widows of terror attack victims, demanding an apology.

  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding Operation Sindoor. On Wednesday, he highlighted the unusual step of sending Indian representatives abroad to celebrate an armed conflict victory, questioning the BJP's motives.

The controversy escalated after Mann's 'one nation, one husband' comment, which drew criticism from the opposition. Accusations flew over an alleged use of sindoor as a symbol for votes, with Mann questioning if this heralded a peculiar new scheme.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Mann's comments disgraceful. Mann criticized the withdrawal of a sindoor distribution plan and referenced remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff on military losses. As political tensions rise, Mann remains firm despite calls from the BJP for an apology.

