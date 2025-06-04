Hungary Delays Controversial Legislation Amid Protests

Hungary's legislative agenda faced a significant shift as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party postponed a parliamentary debate on a contentious bill originally scheduled for mid-June.

The bill, submitted to parliament on May 14, seeks to monitor and potentially shut down foreign-funded organizations, which has sparked protests and criticism from various sectors.

Facing public outcry and internal debate, the ruling party now plans to revisit the legislation in the autumn session, as the vote faces growing opposition and concerns over human rights implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)