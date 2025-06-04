Hungary Delays Controversial Legislation Amid Protests
Hungary's ruling party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has postponed a parliamentary debate on a controversial bill targeting foreign-funded organizations. The delay follows widespread protests and criticism, with opponents arguing the legislation aims to suppress political dissent ahead of upcoming elections.
Hungary's legislative agenda faced a significant shift as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party postponed a parliamentary debate on a contentious bill originally scheduled for mid-June.
The bill, submitted to parliament on May 14, seeks to monitor and potentially shut down foreign-funded organizations, which has sparked protests and criticism from various sectors.
Facing public outcry and internal debate, the ruling party now plans to revisit the legislation in the autumn session, as the vote faces growing opposition and concerns over human rights implications.
