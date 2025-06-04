Left Menu

Judge Dismisses Democratic Party's Lawsuit Against Trump Over Election Control

A judge has dismissed the Democratic Party's lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump violated federal election law by attempting to control the Federal Election Commission. The lawsuit was deemed premature as no concrete harm was demonstrated. The case addressed concerns over Trump's executive order affecting independent federal agencies.

A Washington, D.C. judge has dismissed the Democratic Party's lawsuit against President Donald Trump, which accused him of violating federal election laws in a bid to control the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, in his ruling, stated that the Democratic committees failed to demonstrate a "concrete and imminent injury" necessary to substantiate their claim, as there was no evidence that Trump would indeed breach election laws.

The lawsuit, filed on February 28, was the first by the Democratic Party during Trump's second term. The lawsuit centered on an executive order from February 18, which aimed to give the White House more influence over independent agencies like the FEC. However, Ali stated there was no immediate danger to validate the lawsuit.

