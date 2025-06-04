Left Menu

Stampede Shadows RCB's IPL Victory Celebration: Opposition Blames Karnataka Government

A stampede during the RCB IPL victory celebrations at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in multiple fatalities. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the Congress-led state government, alleging inadequate safety measures. The incident overshadowed RCB's historic win against Punjab Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:48 IST
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The joyous occasion of RCB's IPL victory turned tragic as a stampede broke out at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans gathered to celebrate the win. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa targeted the state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for failing to ensure adequate safety measures.

In a statement on X, Yediyurappa expressed sorrow over the loss of more than ten lives and the injury of many fans, criticizing the government's incompetency. He emphasized the need for caution and swift action to prevent such tragedies in the future and called for police intervention to prioritize public safety.

Adding to the criticism, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemned the lack of preparation, alleging that despite forewarnings, the government made eleventh-hour decisions. He urged accountability and compensation for the victims. The tragic stampede has now overshadowed the landmark win in which RCB defeated Punjab Kings to clinch their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad.

