Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru During RCB Victory Celebrations
A tragic stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed at least four lives and left several injured during RCB victory celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed their condolences. BJP's Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra reported a higher death toll of 11 people.
In a tragic turn of events, a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has resulted in the loss of at least four lives, with several others injured during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media, describing the incident as 'absolutely heartrending' and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He wished for a swift recovery for those injured.
Contrarily, the BJP's Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra claimed that the number of dead has risen to 11. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep sorrow over the fatal mishap.
