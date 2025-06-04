Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru During RCB Victory Celebrations

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has resulted in the loss of at least four lives, with several others injured during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media, describing the incident as 'absolutely heartrending' and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He wished for a swift recovery for those injured.

Contrarily, the BJP's Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra claimed that the number of dead has risen to 11. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep sorrow over the fatal mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)