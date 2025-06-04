Left Menu

Tribal Leader Arvind Netam: A Strategic Guest at RSS Event

Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam, once a cabinet minister, will attend an RSS training camp ceremony in Nagpur. This event, significant due to his political influence in Chhattisgarh, follows his 2023 election impact and shift from Congress to creating the Hamar Raj party.

  • India

In a strategic move raising eyebrows in political circles, Arvind Netam, an influential tribal leader and former cabinet minister under Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao, is set to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's training camp ceremony in Nagpur. His presence, particularly after impacting crucial tribal votes in Chhattisgarh during the 2023 elections, highlights the intricate alliances forming in Indian politics.

Netam, at 83, remains a formidable force, known for his association with the newly formed Hamar Raj party, which was instrumental in swaying key constituencies away from the Congress. This party emerged from the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, a coalition of tribal organizations, showcasing Netam's clear focus on tribal advocacy and regional influence.

The training camp, officially titled 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya,' has gathered 840 volunteers nationwide. The event, set at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir, will feature a key address from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, marking the training conclusion. Netam's involvement has rekindled memories of former President Pranab Mukherjee's controversial attendance in 2018, suggesting nuanced political dialogues are at play once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

