Tribal Leader Arvind Netam: A Strategic Guest at RSS Event

In a strategic move raising eyebrows in political circles, Arvind Netam, an influential tribal leader and former cabinet minister under Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao, is set to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's training camp ceremony in Nagpur. His presence, particularly after impacting crucial tribal votes in Chhattisgarh during the 2023 elections, highlights the intricate alliances forming in Indian politics.

Netam, at 83, remains a formidable force, known for his association with the newly formed Hamar Raj party, which was instrumental in swaying key constituencies away from the Congress. This party emerged from the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, a coalition of tribal organizations, showcasing Netam's clear focus on tribal advocacy and regional influence.

The training camp, officially titled 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya,' has gathered 840 volunteers nationwide. The event, set at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir, will feature a key address from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, marking the training conclusion. Netam's involvement has rekindled memories of former President Pranab Mukherjee's controversial attendance in 2018, suggesting nuanced political dialogues are at play once again.

