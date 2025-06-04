Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges Western Allies to Accelerate Defense Support Amid Tensions

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has called for faster delivery of air defense systems from Western allies to counter Russian attacks, focusing on US-made Patriot systems. He also highlighted Ukraine's weapons production capacity. US Defence Secretary's absence from a key meeting further strains Ukraine's military aid discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:07 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has made a fervent plea to Western countries for urgent deployment of air defense systems to counteract Russian missile assaults. Speaking at the NATO headquarters in Brussels during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, he emphasized the critical need for US-made Patriot systems.

Despite past promises, Zelenskyy urged over 50 countries represented at the meeting to expedite their support. He highlighted that the absence of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the first such incident since the group was formed, marks a distancing of the Trump administration from Ukraine's conflict.

In response, nations reiterated their commitments, with the UK announcing a tenfold increase in drone production. The ongoing conflict, now entering its fourth year, underscores Europe's broader security concerns, especially amidst discussions on potential US military focus shifts under the Trump administration.

