Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was part of a delegation of MPs visiting Saudi Arabia and other countries to present India's case against Pakistan's support for terrorism. The group communicated incidents linked to Pakistan, advocated for Pakistan's inclusion in the FATF Grey List, and emphasized global threats posed by extremist ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:50 IST
India's Diplomatic Push Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Indian MPs, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, successfully conveyed India's concerns about Pakistan's support for terrorism during a recent tour of Saudi Arabia and other nations.

The group, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, highlighted numerous terror attacks, such as the Pahalgam incident, attributing them to Pakistan-backed groups.

The delegation also urged these countries to support including Pakistan on the FATF Grey List, citing the global threat of terrorism. Owaisi emphasized the importance of a parliamentary discussion on these issues.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025