India's Diplomatic Push Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

A delegation of Indian MPs, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, successfully conveyed India's concerns about Pakistan's support for terrorism during a recent tour of Saudi Arabia and other nations.

The group, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, highlighted numerous terror attacks, such as the Pahalgam incident, attributing them to Pakistan-backed groups.

The delegation also urged these countries to support including Pakistan on the FATF Grey List, citing the global threat of terrorism. Owaisi emphasized the importance of a parliamentary discussion on these issues.