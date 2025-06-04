India's Diplomatic Push Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was part of a delegation of MPs visiting Saudi Arabia and other countries to present India's case against Pakistan's support for terrorism. The group communicated incidents linked to Pakistan, advocated for Pakistan's inclusion in the FATF Grey List, and emphasized global threats posed by extremist ideologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:50 IST
A delegation of Indian MPs, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, successfully conveyed India's concerns about Pakistan's support for terrorism during a recent tour of Saudi Arabia and other nations.
The group, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, highlighted numerous terror attacks, such as the Pahalgam incident, attributing them to Pakistan-backed groups.
The delegation also urged these countries to support including Pakistan on the FATF Grey List, citing the global threat of terrorism. Owaisi emphasized the importance of a parliamentary discussion on these issues.
