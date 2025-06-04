Left Menu

Arrest of Former MLA Sparks Controversy Over Social Media Remarks

A former Congress MLA and a party leader were arrested in Chhattisgarh for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Arun Tiwari and Brij Mohan Singh face several charges, including use of indecent language. Both have been remanded in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur/Durg | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former Congress MLA and a party leader have been arrested in Chhattisgarh for alleged derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. This incident follows Operation Sindoor, India's military response to terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The ex-MLA, Arun Tiwari, and Congress leader Brij Mohan Singh, both residents of Ratanpur in Bilaspur district and Bhilai city, were the focus of complaints by local residents. Tiwari was taken into custody two days after a complaint was filed, alleging he used objectionable language on his Facebook page.

Accusations against Tiwari include charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Singh was similarly charged following a complaint by a BJP leader. Both men, who have histories of running for political office, are now in judicial custody as their cases unfold.

