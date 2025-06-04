Putin and Pope Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukrainian conflict over a phone call with Pope Leo. Putin emphasized the need for political and diplomatic solutions and stressed addressing the underlying causes to achieve a comprehensive resolution.
Updated: 04-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:37 IST
In a noteworthy development, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone discussion with Pope Leo, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Wednesday.
The conversation centered around the ongoing Ukraine crisis, where President Putin reiterated his commitment to diplomatic and political pathways toward peace. He highlighted the importance of tackling the root causes for a fair and lasting solution.
The dialogue reflects continued international efforts to resolve the conflict, emphasizing peace through negotiation and mutual understanding.
