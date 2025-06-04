Tensions Rise: Putin and Trump's Phone Diplomacy Amid Rising Conflicts

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a crucial telephone conversation. The dialogue centered around Ukraine's recent drone attacks on Russian airfields, with Putin expressing a strong response imperative.

The conversation, described as 'good' by Trump, fell short of delivering immediate peace, underscoring the protracted nature of the conflict. Moscow considered military retaliation and urged Western restraint on Kyiv, given the ongoing war.

The discourse also covered Iran's nuclear program, wherein Putin showed openness to new negotiations. Trump highlighted a shared stance against Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons, reflecting persistent regional dilemmas.

