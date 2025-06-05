Contentious Tax Cut Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Senate

Hardline conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate and billionaire influencer Elon Musk remain firmly opposed to President Donald Trump's proposed tax-cut and spending bill. The Congressional Budget Office estimates this bill, aimed at extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts and increasing military and border security spending, could add $2.4 trillion to U.S. debt.

While Musk, a major Republican donor and former head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has condemned the measure on social media, key Republicans intend to pass it. Despite internal disagreements, Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed confidence in advancing the legislation, downplaying Musk's influence.

The bill, also contested by deficit hawks and rural-state Republicans over Medicaid cuts, faces a narrow Senate path. As the debate continues, Democrats criticize the measure for favoring the wealthy, while Republicans argue it would stimulate economic growth. It remains uncertain if the bill will pass in its current form.

