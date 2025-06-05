Congressional Clash: Oversight Committee Targets Former Biden Aides

The House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Chairman James Comer, is intensifying its scrutiny of former President Joe Biden's administration by seeking interviews with his key aides. Comer alleges a cover-up of significant proportions and demands these insiders to answer questions regarding Biden's cognitive state.

In a statement, Comer emphasized the need for testimony from Biden's former aides, including Mike Donilon, Anita Dunn, Ron Klain, Bruce Reed, and Steve Ricchetti. Comer warns of potential subpoenas if these individuals do not collaborate voluntarily, stating that the American public deserves transparency.

While some Republicans push for clarity on Biden's controversial executive actions and pardon decisions, Democrats label the investigation as a futile attempt to reignite past political struggles. The inquiry further intensifies following claims from a critical book questioning Biden's leadership.