Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy Sparks Political Row
BJP leader Sambit Patra accuses the Karnataka government of responsibility for the Bengaluru stampede that killed 11 people, citing a rift between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also blames the state for inadequate security and planning during RCB's victory celebration.
The tragic incident at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a stampede claimed 11 lives, has sparked a political firestorm. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra has accused the Karnataka government of being responsible, alleging tensions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.
Patra questioned the coordination between police and organizers of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebration, held after winning the IPL final. He criticized the authorities for allowing the event despite warnings and pointed to inadequate security measures, suggesting that the event was haphazardly approved amid political disagreements.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy echoed these sentiments, describing the tragedy as a 'complete failure' of the state government. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shivakumar defended the police's actions, claiming they managed a challenging situation well. The government has offered financial aid to victims' families.
