Left Menu

South Korea's Legislature Targets Ex-President with Special Investigations

South Korea's liberal-led legislature has passed bills to investigate former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law and allegations against his wife. These investigations come after Yoon's impeachment and removal from office. The new President, Lee Jae-myung, is expected to sign the bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:05 IST
South Korea's Legislature Targets Ex-President with Special Investigations
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's liberal-led legislature has taken decisive action by passing bills aimed at launching special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol. These bills focus on Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations involving his wife.

This legislative move comes in the wake of Yoon's impeachment and subsequent removal from office, a process triggered by the martial law episode.

President Lee Jae-myung, who emerged victorious in the recent snap election following Yoon's formal ousting in April, is anticipated to sign these bills into law, marking a significant turn in South Korean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025