South Korea's Legislature Targets Ex-President with Special Investigations

South Korea's liberal-led legislature has taken decisive action by passing bills aimed at launching special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol. These bills focus on Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations involving his wife.

This legislative move comes in the wake of Yoon's impeachment and subsequent removal from office, a process triggered by the martial law episode.

President Lee Jae-myung, who emerged victorious in the recent snap election following Yoon's formal ousting in April, is anticipated to sign these bills into law, marking a significant turn in South Korean politics.

