Shinde Criticizes Gandhi's Remarks Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions
Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde criticized Rahul Gandhi's comments on PM Narendra Modi concerning Operation Sindoor. Shinde suggested Gandhi's statements were being exploited by Pakistan against India. He advised learning from Congress members like Shashi Tharoor in uniting against terrorism and emphasized the importance of national unity in the political arena.
In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde took aim at Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning Operation Sindoor. Shinde accused Gandhi of providing Pakistan with verbal ammunition against India, raising concerns about the international ramifications of his statements.
Highlighting the need for unified national efforts, Shinde encouraged Gandhi to emulate Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, who have advocated for a cohesive stand against terrorism. The Sena leader's comments came as the opposition called for a special parliamentary session to address growing tensions with Pakistan.
During a recent tour of West Asia and Africa, Shinde found that many leaders were unaware of the complexities surrounding India-Pakistan relations. He stressed that, much like the conflicts over resources in Africa, Kashmir is viewed as a treasure within India, emphasizing its integral significance to the nation.
