Turkish Political Turmoil: A Crackdown on Opposition

An investigation into the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has been initiated by prosecutors, amid allegations of threatening Istanbul's chief prosecutor. This situation intensifies the existing crackdown on the opposition.

Central to this political unrest is Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, who was imprisoned in March amid pending corruption charges, all of which he denies. The investigation into CHP leader Ozgur Ozel stems from comments made at a rally criticizing the targeting of the opposition.

This week also saw the dismissal of three Istanbul district mayors and two in Adana, all from the CHP, due to ongoing corruption investigations. Imamoglu's arrest in March led to widespread protests, economic instability, and accusations against the government of judicial manipulation, claims the government rejects, emphasizing judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)