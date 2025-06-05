India's All-Party Delegation Highlights Cross-Border Terrorism Concerns in Europe

An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has raised alarms about cross-border terrorism and its use in destabilizing Kashmir during a meeting with a senior European Parliament official.

The delegation, visiting capital cities across the globe, aims to highlight Pakistan's alleged role in promoting terrorism to the international community.

Meetings with European Parliament members and the Indian diaspora affirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism while tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan following recent terror attacks.

