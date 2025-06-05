India's All-Party Delegation Highlights Cross-Border Terrorism Concerns in Europe
An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the European Parliament to discuss cross-border terrorism in Kashmir. The delegation, which includes members from various political parties, seeks to inform the international community about Pakistan's alleged links to terrorism and India's zero-tolerance policy.
- Belgium
An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has raised alarms about cross-border terrorism and its use in destabilizing Kashmir during a meeting with a senior European Parliament official.
The delegation, visiting capital cities across the globe, aims to highlight Pakistan's alleged role in promoting terrorism to the international community.
Meetings with European Parliament members and the Indian diaspora affirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism while tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan following recent terror attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
