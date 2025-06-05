Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation Highlights Cross-Border Terrorism Concerns in Europe

An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the European Parliament to discuss cross-border terrorism in Kashmir. The delegation, which includes members from various political parties, seeks to inform the international community about Pakistan's alleged links to terrorism and India's zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:06 IST
India's All-Party Delegation Highlights Cross-Border Terrorism Concerns in Europe
  • Country:
  • Belgium

An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has raised alarms about cross-border terrorism and its use in destabilizing Kashmir during a meeting with a senior European Parliament official.

The delegation, visiting capital cities across the globe, aims to highlight Pakistan's alleged role in promoting terrorism to the international community.

Meetings with European Parliament members and the Indian diaspora affirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism while tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan following recent terror attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

