'Kya Hua Tera Vaada': Shiv Sena's Bold Reminder to Mahayuti Government
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has initiated the 'Kya hua tera vaada' agitation in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, highlighting unmet promises by the Mahayuti government. Key issues include unfulfilled farm loan waivers, ineffective water projects, and the lack of action on women's safety and employment promises.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a campaign titled 'Kya hua tera vaada' in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, aimed at holding the Mahayuti government accountable for promises made to the Marathwada region. The agitation, inspired by a famous Bollywood song, critiques the government's unfulfilled commitments, particularly in agriculture and women's safety.
Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, led the protest by submitting a memorandum of demands to the district collector. He accused the Mahayuti government of neglecting promises such as farm loan waivers and highlighted profit-centric practices of insurance companies against the backdrop of inadequate crop loss assessments.
The memorandum also pointed out the failure of the ambitious Marathwada Water Grid project and rising concerns over women's security, citing distressing statistics on missing women and incidents of rape. Despite earlier commitments to enhance women's presence in the police force, no progress has been observed, further fueling public discontent.
