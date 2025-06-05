Ajit Pawar Talks Secularism and Political Alliances

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has reiterated his commitment to secularism while acknowledging the dynamic nature of political ties. He pointed to the alliance of secular politicians like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, and Nitish Kumar with the BJP as examples of prioritizing state development over ideological conflicts.

Pawar, who leads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is allied with the BJP and Shiv Sena, emphasized that politics is devoid of permanent alliances. At a recent event in Mumbai, he highlighted how the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, including the Congress and NCP, previously collaborated with the Shiv Sena for governance in 2019.

Calling for merit-based opportunities and a focus on maintaining a dignified public image, Pawar advocated for the upcoming caste enumeration and census to reveal socio-economic disparities. His political shift, marked by separation from NCP founder Sharad Pawar, illustrates the evolving landscape of alliances driven by strategic development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)