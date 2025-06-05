Ajit Pawar Talks Secularism and Political Alliances
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasizes the fluid nature of political alliances, illustrating examples of secular politicians partnering with the BJP for state development. He defends his alliance with the BJP, citing the necessity for ideological flexibility in politics. Pawar calls for a clean image and merit-based opportunities within NCP.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has reiterated his commitment to secularism while acknowledging the dynamic nature of political ties. He pointed to the alliance of secular politicians like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, and Nitish Kumar with the BJP as examples of prioritizing state development over ideological conflicts.
Pawar, who leads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is allied with the BJP and Shiv Sena, emphasized that politics is devoid of permanent alliances. At a recent event in Mumbai, he highlighted how the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, including the Congress and NCP, previously collaborated with the Shiv Sena for governance in 2019.
Calling for merit-based opportunities and a focus on maintaining a dignified public image, Pawar advocated for the upcoming caste enumeration and census to reveal socio-economic disparities. His political shift, marked by separation from NCP founder Sharad Pawar, illustrates the evolving landscape of alliances driven by strategic development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2 COVID-19-linked deaths in Maharashtra since January, 52 patients under treatment
Maharashtra's Challenge: A Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Economy
A New Chapter in Africa’s Development Finance Collaboration: AfDB and DEG Deepen Strategic Alliance
NTPC Green Energy's Profits Skyrocket Amid Green Hydrogen Development
Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment on Anti-Terrorism Day