Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Key Electoral Battle Takes Shape with 14 Candidates
The Ludhiana West Assembly by-election in Punjab features 14 candidates after one withdrawal. The bypoll comes after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death, with voting on June 19 and results on June 23. Key contenders include AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and BJP's Jiwan Gupta.
A total of 14 candidates will contest the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll in Punjab, following the withdrawal deadline. The by-election was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.
With the voting scheduled for June 19 and counting on June 23, political parties have fielded their candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Sanjeev Arora, a Rajya Sabha member and industrialist known for his social work. The Congress has put forward Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the BJP nominated Jiwan Gupta. The Shiromani Akali Dal is represented by lawyer Parupkar Singh Ghuman.
The electorate includes 1,74,437 voters, encompassing diverse demographics. The Election Commission will set up 192 polling stations to accommodate the voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
