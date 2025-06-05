Left Menu

Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Key Electoral Battle Takes Shape with 14 Candidates

The Ludhiana West Assembly by-election in Punjab features 14 candidates after one withdrawal. The bypoll comes after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death, with voting on June 19 and results on June 23. Key contenders include AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and BJP's Jiwan Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:50 IST
Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Key Electoral Battle Takes Shape with 14 Candidates
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 14 candidates will contest the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll in Punjab, following the withdrawal deadline. The by-election was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

With the voting scheduled for June 19 and counting on June 23, political parties have fielded their candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Sanjeev Arora, a Rajya Sabha member and industrialist known for his social work. The Congress has put forward Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the BJP nominated Jiwan Gupta. The Shiromani Akali Dal is represented by lawyer Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

The electorate includes 1,74,437 voters, encompassing diverse demographics. The Election Commission will set up 192 polling stations to accommodate the voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025