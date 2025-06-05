Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Key Electoral Battle Takes Shape with 14 Candidates

A total of 14 candidates will contest the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll in Punjab, following the withdrawal deadline. The by-election was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

With the voting scheduled for June 19 and counting on June 23, political parties have fielded their candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Sanjeev Arora, a Rajya Sabha member and industrialist known for his social work. The Congress has put forward Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the BJP nominated Jiwan Gupta. The Shiromani Akali Dal is represented by lawyer Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

The electorate includes 1,74,437 voters, encompassing diverse demographics. The Election Commission will set up 192 polling stations to accommodate the voters.

