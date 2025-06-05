Left Menu

Indian Delegation Urges EU to Address Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with EU leaders to discuss Pakistan's use of cross-border terrorism in Kashmir. The delegation condemned the Pahalgam attack and promoted India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, aiming to strengthen India-EU anti-terrorism collaboration.

An all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged in discussions with European Union leaders to highlight Pakistan's strategy of employing cross-border terrorism as a destabilizing force in Jammu and Kashmir.

The team met with Ms. Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament for Asia, emphasizing the grave threat of terrorism as a state policy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in Kashmir. They condemned the recent Pahalgam attack and hailed India's unwavering stance against terrorism.

In meetings with Belgian federal representatives and EU special envoys, the delegation detailed India's firm resolve, via initiatives like Operation Sindoor, to counter terrorism vigorously and reinforce legislative exchanges to combat these challenges, advocating for India's right to defend its citizens.

