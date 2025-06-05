BRS MLA Gopinath Hospitalized Amid Health Scare
BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath was hospitalized due to a heart-related issue. The incident coincides with stress from a supporter’s alleged suicide. BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju confirmed his treatment and observation for 48 hours. BRS leader K T Rama Rao is returning from the US amid the situation.
BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath has been admitted to a private super-speciality hospital on Thursday after experiencing a heart-related health issue. Gopinath, representing Jubilee Hills, is receiving intensive care as confirmed by BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju to PTI.
Dasoju revealed that Gopinath was responding well to treatment but remains under observation for 48 hours. It is suggested that his condition could be stress-induced, possibly linked to the recent alleged suicide of a close supporter.
Amid concerns for Gopinath's health, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao will cut short his US visit to return to India, the party announced. Gopinath previously defeated Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in the 2023 assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
