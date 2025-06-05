Left Menu

Trump's New Travel Ban Sparks Global Controversy

Donald Trump implemented a new travel ban affecting 12 countries, citing security threats from 'foreign terrorists.' The African Union and affected nations protested, with some enacting reciprocal measures. The move could strain diplomatic relations and hinder educational exchanges. Former President Biden previously repealed a similar ban in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:10 IST
Trump's New Travel Ban Sparks Global Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a travel ban affecting citizens from 12 nations. This decision is part of an immigration crackdown aimed at curbing 'foreign threats.'

The African Union decried the potential diplomatic strains, while Chad took retaliatory steps against U.S. citizens seeking visas. The travel restrictions are planned to take effect from June 9, 2025.

The ban, resonating with Trump's previous policies, faces accusations of discrimination, as some countries contest their designation as terror-threats. Educational programs face disruption; individuals like a Myanmar teacher fear losing opportunities to engage in U.S. exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025