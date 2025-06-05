Trump's New Travel Ban Sparks Global Controversy

In a controversial move on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a travel ban affecting citizens from 12 nations. This decision is part of an immigration crackdown aimed at curbing 'foreign threats.'

The African Union decried the potential diplomatic strains, while Chad took retaliatory steps against U.S. citizens seeking visas. The travel restrictions are planned to take effect from June 9, 2025.

The ban, resonating with Trump's previous policies, faces accusations of discrimination, as some countries contest their designation as terror-threats. Educational programs face disruption; individuals like a Myanmar teacher fear losing opportunities to engage in U.S. exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)