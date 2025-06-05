Strengthening Bonds: India's Strategic Dialogue with Central Asia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Central Asian counterparts to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and connectivity, amidst a strong emphasis on countering terrorism. The talks, held at the Central Asia Dialogue in Delhi, aim to forge robust partnerships with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyz Republic.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened with Central Asian foreign ministers to discuss boosting cooperative efforts between India and the region's countries. The focal points included trade, investment, and connectivity, alongside a united stance against terrorism.
The series of meetings were shared via social media, where Jaishankar emphasized the condemnation of terrorism and the importance of strategic partnerships. They took place ahead of the Central Asia Dialogue in Delhi.
Meetings highlighted progress in political and economic ties. Notably, discussions with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic underscored commitments to stronger collaboration in sectors such as health, education, and energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Vision Revitalizes Jharkhand's Rail Connectivity
TRAI Advocates Digital Connectivity Rating for Future-Ready Buildings
Germany for us really important partner: EAM S Jaishankar in Germany.
Matrix Cellular: Revolutionizing Travel Connectivity for Gamers
AviatelQ Tech's Skyward Initiative: Bridging India's Connectivity Gaps