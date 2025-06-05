Strengthening Bonds: India's Strategic Dialogue with Central Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened with Central Asian foreign ministers to discuss boosting cooperative efforts between India and the region's countries. The focal points included trade, investment, and connectivity, alongside a united stance against terrorism.

The series of meetings were shared via social media, where Jaishankar emphasized the condemnation of terrorism and the importance of strategic partnerships. They took place ahead of the Central Asia Dialogue in Delhi.

Meetings highlighted progress in political and economic ties. Notably, discussions with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic underscored commitments to stronger collaboration in sectors such as health, education, and energy.

