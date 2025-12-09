Left Menu

Centre Approves 25 PM-JANMAN Road Projects to Boost PVTG Connectivity in Tripura

The newly sanctioned road projects will directly benefit 30 PVTG habitations, many of which currently rely on kutcha tracks or seasonally inaccessible routes.

The PM-JANMAN programme continues to focus on Tribal-centric growth, ensuring no community is left behind. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Ministry of Rural Development has approved 25 road projects spanning 65.38 kilometres in Tripura under the Road Connectivity component of PM-JANMAN, with a total investment of ₹68.67 crore. This major infrastructure push aims to provide reliable, all-weather connectivity to remote Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations across the state.

The initiative is part of the Government of India’s broader commitment to inclusive development, bridging regional gaps and ensuring that Tribal communities—especially PVTGs—benefit from enhanced access to essential services and opportunities.

Ensuring All-Weather Connectivity for 30 PVTG Habitations

The newly sanctioned road projects will directly benefit 30 PVTG habitations, many of which currently rely on kutcha tracks or seasonally inaccessible routes. The improved connectivity will:

  • Facilitate smoother movement throughout the year

  • Strengthen rural transport networks

  • Reduce isolation faced by remote communities

This is expected to significantly enhance mobility for Tribal families, improving their access to healthcare centres, schools, markets, and administrative services.

A Major Step Toward Socio-Economic Empowerment

By upgrading rural road infrastructure, PM-JANMAN aims to transform the socio-economic landscape of regions inhabited by PVTGs. The initiative will:

  • Improve living standards for Tribal communities

  • Promote access to government welfare programmes

  • Enable participation in trade, agriculture, and small enterprises

  • Increase opportunities for youth and women

The investment also aligns with the Centre’s vision for Viksit Bharat and a prosperous North-East, recognizing the region’s unique developmental needs.

Boosting Local Economies and Employment Generation

The road development works will stimulate local economies by:

  • Creating immediate employment during construction

  • Enhancing long-term income opportunities through improved connectivity

  • Enabling faster movement of goods and agricultural produce

  • Supporting tourism in culturally rich Tribal areas

Better roads are expected to unlock new economic potential for remote districts of Tripura, integrating them more strongly with regional and national markets.

Commitment to Inclusive Development in the North-East

The PM-JANMAN programme continues to focus on Tribal-centric growth, ensuring no community is left behind. The sanctioned projects underscore the government’s determination to:

  • Strengthen Tribal welfare

  • Promote equitable regional development

  • Enhance resilience and prosperity of PVTG communities

These road projects will help catalyse long-term progress for Tripura’s Tribal population and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable rural development.

 

