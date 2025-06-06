Bolivia's Political Landscape Shifts: Rodriguez Cleared for Presidential Run

Bolivian Senate leader Andronico Rodriguez has received the green light to enter the presidential race later this year, following a ruling from the constitutional court. The decision confirms Rodriguez's eligibility, positioning him as a notable leftist candidate after former President Evo Morales was denied participation.

Rodriguez initially encountered challenges in registering his 'Third System' party for the election. Despite Morales' calls for supporters to protest his exclusion, the court's decision stands firm. This development occurs against a backdrop of economic difficulties, with polls indicating Rodriguez as a leading contender on the left.

Former President Morales, known for his controversial tenure, expressed discontent at the ruling, citing bias against him. Nevertheless, the court has reiterated Morales' ineligibility due to his previous three terms. The political climate remains tense as Bolivia braces for its next electoral chapter.