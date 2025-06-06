Close Call for Odisha Minister in Cuttack Collision
Odisha Minister K C Patra narrowly avoided injury after his car was involved in a collision with a truck in Cuttack district. Although the vehicle was damaged, Patra and his driver remained unharmed and continued their journey using a different car. The truck driver was detained by the police.
On Friday, Odisha Food, Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra experienced a narrow escape when his automobile collided head-on with a truck in Cuttack district, according to police reports. The incident occurred at Sandhapur Square on Banki Main Road.
Despite the front portion of Patra's car suffering damage, no injuries were reported. Inspector-in-Charge of Barang police station, Debendra Biswal, confirmed that both the minister and his driver were unhurt and managed to safely reach Bhubaneswar using another vehicle.
The police have since impounded the truck involved in the crash and detained its driver for further investigation, Biswal added.
