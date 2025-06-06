Left Menu

Restoration of Statehood and Historic Rail Connection to Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood during a historic train launch by PM Narendra Modi. Abdullah emphasized the significance of the new rail link to Kashmir, which fulfills a longstanding dream and credits former PM Vajpayee for declaring it a national priority.

During the inaugural ceremony of a historic train connection to Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the crucial topic of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The event, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked a significant development in the region's connectivity.

Abdullah, reflecting on the contributions of past leaders, highlighted the joint presence of officials who witnessed the Katra railway station inauguration in 2014, emphasizing the importance of the train project that connects Kashmir to the nation. He expressed confidence that statehood would soon be restored under Modi's leadership.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah acknowledged the project's historical roots dating back to 1983-84. He credited Vajpayee for prioritizing it as a national importance project, ensuring its completion and integration of Kashmir by rail.

