Kremlin Steers Clear of Trump-Musk Dispute
The Kremlin has decided not to involve itself in the dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the matter as an internal issue for the United States and expressed confidence that Trump would manage the situation effectively.
The Kremlin announced on Friday that it will not intervene in the ongoing dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Despite the high-profile nature of the spat, Kremlin representatives firmly regard it as an American domestic issue and have opted to stay on the sidelines.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized this position, stating that Moscow views the altercation as an internal U.S. affair. The Russian government remains confident that Trump will handle the situation according to American interests.
This stance highlights the Kremlin's desire to distance itself from the internal politics of the United States, reflecting a diplomatic approach toward unpredictable foreign relationships.
