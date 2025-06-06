Left Menu

Political Shake-Up Following Stadium Tragedy

K Govindaraj has been removed from his role as political secretary to Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid a fatal stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident claimed 11 lives and led to the suspension of Bengaluru's police commissioner and other senior officials. The government has initiated immediate actions post-tragedy.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, MLC K Govindaraj has been relieved from his position as the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities.

The stampede occurred during the RCB team's IPL victory celebration, drawing a large crowd. Out of the chaos, 56 individuals sustained injuries, prompting state officials to take swift action.

Additionally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda along with four senior police officials. This move is part of a rapid response to the incident, aiming to provide accountability and justice for those affected.

