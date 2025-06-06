Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remarks by TMC MLA

TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty sparked controversy by criticizing India's 'Operation Sindoor', leading to accusations of undermining the armed forces and supporting anti-national sentiments. An FIR was filed against him, demanding an investigation into any potential links with anti-India forces. TMC distanced itself from Chakraborty's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:00 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Narendranath Chakraborty has drawn ire over remarks concerning 'Operation Sindoor', which he dismissed as a 'game of warmongering' initiated by the BJP. His comments have led to heated accusations from the BJP, who claim he belittled the valor of India's armed forces and played into anti-national narratives.

An FIR has been lodged by the BJP's minority cell at Kulti police station against Chakraborty, representative of the Pandabeswar seat, for allegedly making an 'anti-national statement'. The BJP also demanded an NIA probe to ascertain any potential connections between Chakraborty and anti-India forces.

In contrast, senior TMC officials, including Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, have clarified that Chakraborty's comments are his personal views, not reflecting the party's stance. The TMC reiterated their support for India's armed forces and their stand against terrorism following the Indian strike on terror camps in Pakistan.

