Akhilesh Yadav Champions Caste Census, Vows Monumental Tribute to Shivaji

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that only under a PDA (Pichde, Dalits, Alpsankhyak) government could a proper caste census be conducted, promising its implementation in 2027. Speaking at a media interaction, Yadav stated, 'Caste Census will happen in 2027, under the PDA Government. Only then will the Census be done properly.'

In another announcement, Yadav highlighted the Samajwadi Party's commitment to completing an unfinished museum in Agra dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 'There is an incomplete museum in Agra whose architect is world-renowned,' revealed Yadav. 'We, the Samajwadis, will not only finish it, but also install a grand statue at the Lucknow Riverfront; Shivaji's throne will be crafted in gold,' he proclaimed.

The political climate in Uttar Pradesh anticipates a heated contest in the 2027 Assembly elections, primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party. The Congress is expected to align with the SP for these crucial polls. Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi strongly advocated for a caste census at the 'Samvidhan Sabha' event in Rajgir, Nalanda, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inconsistent stance on the issue.