Parliament-ophobia: The Skittish Government and Demands for Special Sessions

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has accused the government of nervously announcing the Monsoon Session dates soon after calls for a Special Session on Operation Sindoor. Drawing a parallel to how India's first prime minister handled similar circumstances, O'Brien remarked on the unprecedented advance scheduling of the session.

A blog post by the Rajya Sabha MP highlighted that 17 political factions petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Special Session of Parliament. These opposition leaders sought to debate the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, civilian casualties in border conflicts, and US President Trump's claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan.

O'Brien noted the lack of a rulebook mention of special sessions but emphasized past precedents where they were held for significant national discussions. Despite recent symbolic sessions, he argues for sessions that promote substantial legislative scrutiny and debate, criticizing the delayed appointment of a Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and limitations on Opposition MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)