Modi to Strengthen Indo-Canadian Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his attendance at the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, expressing eagerness to meet newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. With ties previously strained under Justin Trudeau, Modi anticipates fostering cooperation with Carney, hoping for improved diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada later this month. The announcement follows a phone call from newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who invited Modi to the event scheduled for June 15-17 in Kananaskis.

Modi took to X to express his appreciation for the invite and congratulated Carney on his electoral victory. He emphasized the strong ties between India and Canada as dynamic democracies, and expressed optimism about working together to strengthen relations.

The meeting with Carney offers hope for mending diplomatic relations that soured under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The G7 Summit, which includes the world's wealthiest nations, underscores India's growing importance on the global stage since gaining invitation rights in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

