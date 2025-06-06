Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar's Grand Welcome in Himachal Pradesh

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar received a ceremonial welcome at Annandale helipad during his two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and other dignitaries greeted him. At Raj Bhavan, he was honored with traditional gifts by the Governor. Dhankhar is set to visit Solan.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was met with a grand reception upon landing at the Annandale helipad on Friday, as he commenced his two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

The vice-president was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, along with several high-ranking state officials, were present to receive him.

During a ceremonial event at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Shukla honored Dhankhar with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl, and memento. The vice-president is scheduled for a visit to Solan on Saturday.

