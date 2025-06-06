Vice-President Dhankhar's Grand Welcome in Himachal Pradesh

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was met with a grand reception upon landing at the Annandale helipad on Friday, as he commenced his two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

The vice-president was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, along with several high-ranking state officials, were present to receive him.

During a ceremonial event at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Shukla honored Dhankhar with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl, and memento. The vice-president is scheduled for a visit to Solan on Saturday.

