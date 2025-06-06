Left Menu

Diplomatic Rebuilding: Modi-Carney at the G7

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to the G7 summit in Alberta. This invitation is seen as a move to repair diplomatic ties, strained over India's alleged involvement in a Sikh leader's murder and election interference, which India denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gesture of diplomatic rapprochement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Alberta, Canada. The summit, though exclusive to member countries, occasionally welcomes guest nations like India.

This development comes amidst efforts to mend frayed relations between the two countries, which hit a low point following allegations against India concerning a Sikh leader's murder and election meddling. Both allegations have been refuted by New Delhi.

Expressing optimism, Modi highlighted the opportunity to collaborate anew with Canada, emphasizing mutual respect and shared interests. Notably, India is a significant trading partner for Canada, particularly in agriculture, where Canada excels in exporting pulses to India.

