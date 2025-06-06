Diplomatic Rebuilding: Modi-Carney at the G7

In a gesture of diplomatic rapprochement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Alberta, Canada. The summit, though exclusive to member countries, occasionally welcomes guest nations like India.

This development comes amidst efforts to mend frayed relations between the two countries, which hit a low point following allegations against India concerning a Sikh leader's murder and election meddling. Both allegations have been refuted by New Delhi.

Expressing optimism, Modi highlighted the opportunity to collaborate anew with Canada, emphasizing mutual respect and shared interests. Notably, India is a significant trading partner for Canada, particularly in agriculture, where Canada excels in exporting pulses to India.