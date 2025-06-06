Lee Jae-myung's First Call with Trump: A New Era Begins
South Korea's newly elected president, Lee Jae-myung, spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump shortly after assuming office. Lee won the presidency in a snap election following Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. This initial communication could mark a new chapter in South Korea-U.S. relations under Lee's leadership.
South Korea's newly inaugurated President, Lee Jae-myung, made a significant diplomatic move with a phone call to U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by Lee's office on Friday.
Lee ascended to the presidency following a snap election on June 3, necessitated by the impeachment and removal of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. His term officially commenced on Wednesday.
This initial dialogue between President Lee and President Trump may be indicative of a shift in the diplomatic dynamics between the two allied nations, setting the stage for potential realignments in regional policies and collaborations.
