Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's First Call with Trump: A New Era Begins

South Korea's newly elected president, Lee Jae-myung, spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump shortly after assuming office. Lee won the presidency in a snap election following Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. This initial communication could mark a new chapter in South Korea-U.S. relations under Lee's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:15 IST
Lee Jae-myung's First Call with Trump: A New Era Begins
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's newly inaugurated President, Lee Jae-myung, made a significant diplomatic move with a phone call to U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by Lee's office on Friday.

Lee ascended to the presidency following a snap election on June 3, necessitated by the impeachment and removal of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. His term officially commenced on Wednesday.

This initial dialogue between President Lee and President Trump may be indicative of a shift in the diplomatic dynamics between the two allied nations, setting the stage for potential realignments in regional policies and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025