Breaking Barriers: Rahul Gandhi's Promise of No Cap on Caste-Based Reservations

India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared his commitment to overturning the Supreme Court's mandate of a 50% cap on caste-based reservations. Speaking at a symposium in Bihar, Gandhi underscored the sociopolitical necessity of a caste census for fair resource allocation.

Gandhi criticized the current reservation limits as inadequate, given that marginalized communities constitute nearly 90% of India's population. Drawing from the Congress-ruled example of Telangana breaking the 50% barrier, he emphasized his dedication to similar reforms wherever the Congress assumes power.

Touching upon Bihar's rich heritage and current political challenges, Gandhi also highlighted his party's promise to amplify women's participation in economic activities and questioned government approaches that favor private interests over public development.

