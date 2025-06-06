Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Rahul Gandhi's Promise of No Cap on Caste-Based Reservations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledges to remove the 50% cap on caste-based reservations wherever his party is in power. During his visit to Bihar, a significant state for Mandal politics, he criticizes the Supreme Court's cap and emphasizes the need for a caste census to ensure equitable resource distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:40 IST
India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared his commitment to overturning the Supreme Court's mandate of a 50% cap on caste-based reservations. Speaking at a symposium in Bihar, Gandhi underscored the sociopolitical necessity of a caste census for fair resource allocation.

Gandhi criticized the current reservation limits as inadequate, given that marginalized communities constitute nearly 90% of India's population. Drawing from the Congress-ruled example of Telangana breaking the 50% barrier, he emphasized his dedication to similar reforms wherever the Congress assumes power.

Touching upon Bihar's rich heritage and current political challenges, Gandhi also highlighted his party's promise to amplify women's participation in economic activities and questioned government approaches that favor private interests over public development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

