Renewed Ties: Canada and India Set for Collaborative Future at G7 Summit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit, marking a potential thaw in relations strained by diplomatic tensions. Both leaders agreed to engage constructively, underscoring shared interests and commercial links, despite previous allegations of interference and discord between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:12 IST
Renewed Ties: Canada and India Set for Collaborative Future at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney

In a move hinting at diplomatic reconciliation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extended a formal invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit. The discussion, held over a call on Friday, signifies a shift towards mending relations that have been fraught with tension for the past two years.

The two leaders expressed eagerness to meet at the G7 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for later this month in Kananaskis, Alberta. Though not a G7 member, India can participate as a guest nation. Modi appreciated the invitation and used social media to signal India's commitment to improving bilateral relations.

Relations between India and Canada have been particularly strained following allegations by Canada linking India to a Sikh separatist leader's murder. Despite the expulsion of diplomats and heightened tensions, Prime Ministers Carney and Modi are looking to engage in dialogues addressing security concerns, commercial ties, and people-to-people connections.

