Clothing Controversy: Political Stir in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari criticizes BJP leaders for their remarks on women's clothing. This follows a controversial statement by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Patwari challenges the mindset of focusing on women's attire, highlighting past instances of similar controversies by political figures.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has raised concerns over the remarks made by BJP leaders regarding women's clothing. This comes a day after state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized the trend of women wearing 'skimpy clothes.'
During a program in Indore, Vijayvargiya emphasized the traditional view of women in India and expressed his disapproval of revealing attire, often advising women to dress more modestly when taking selfies with him. Patwari responded by questioning the mentality that fixates on girls' clothing, calling out Vijayvargiya and referencing previous similar objections made by BJP's Narottam Mishra.
Patwari challenged the relevance of such topics in public speeches by politicians, arguing that public figures should reflect the broader values of society rather than become embroiled in trivial cultural debates. He recalled Vijayvargiya's past controversial statements likening poorly dressed girls to Shurpanakha from the 'Ramayana.'
