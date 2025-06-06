Left Menu

CPI(M) Calls for Urgent All-Party Census Meeting Amid Southern States' Concerns

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the central government to hold an all-party meeting about the upcoming 2027 Census and its associated delimitation exercise. Southern states express concerns regarding political balance and representation. CPI(M) emphasizes the importance of consultation before proceeding with census plans.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for the central government to immediately convene an all-party meeting concerning the 2027 Census and the related delimitation exercise. The party highlighted the growing unease in India's southern states over these issues.

During a press briefing, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby stressed the necessity of including political parties in discussions before finalizing plans for both the general and caste censuses, as well as the delimitation process. The party criticized the government's delay in the census announcement.

Concerns revolve around how the census might affect political representation, especially in South Indian states. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs reassured that any concerns will be addressed in due time. The 16th Census is scheduled for 2027, with caste enumeration included.

(With inputs from agencies.)

