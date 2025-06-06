Left Menu

Canada and China: A New Era of Diplomatic Engagement

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney advocates for renewed dialogue with China's Premier Li Qiang to recalibrate diplomatic and trade relations while addressing contentious areas such as fentanyl smuggling and trade disputes.

Updated: 06-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:53 IST
In an effort to improve strained relations, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Friday that his conversation with Chinese Premier Li Qiang marks the beginning of a renewed diplomatic engagement with China. The two nations have experienced chilly ties for several years.

Carney emphasized the importance of reopening dialogue with Chinese authorities to resolve ongoing bilateral trade disputes. He identified fentanyl smuggling as one of the critical issues to address. This move signals a potentially significant shift in Canada's approach to its relationship with China.

Although Carney did not specifically address China's human rights record—a subject of past Canadian governmental concern—it remains a backdrop to the broader diplomatic efforts. The recalibration of Canada-China relations could impact various sectors, including trade and international policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

