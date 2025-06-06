Reflecting on Darkness: BJP Calls for 'Black Day' on Emergency Anniversary

Maharashtra BJP's working president Ravindra Chavan has called for the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency to be observed as a 'Black Day', spotlighting the suppression of democratic values during that time. Chavan criticized the Congress party for the period's mass arrests and constitutional violations.

The call was made during a workshop at the BJP's divisional office in Thane. The event, dubbed 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak', gathered BJP leaders to discuss the party's organizational strength and development initiatives. Chavan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting infrastructure projects and national achievements.

Chavan also noted efforts to support Maharashtra's Konkan region, emphasizing work for the fishing community and urban development, as part of the broader campaign to promote the BJP-led government's accomplishments both locally and nationally.

