Diplomatic Reset: Modi to Attend G7 Summit at Canada's Invite
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extends a G7 summit invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to improve bilateral ties. This diplomatic move comes after tensions rose due to accusations concerning a Sikh separatist leader's murder. The summit will be hosted in Alberta from June 15 to 17.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit, set to take place later this month in Alberta, Canada. This move aims to mend bilateral relations that have been strained over the past two years.
Although India is not a G7 member, Modi's presence signals a crucial step towards normalizing ties after controversial allegations involving the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and claims of interference in Canadian affairs. Both sides remain committed to dialogue as indicated by their planned meeting at the summit.
By inviting India, a global economic powerhouse and significant trade partner, Carney emphasizes the importance of including diverse voices in global dialogues. This invitation reflects an opportunity for progress on subjects of mutual interest between India and Canada, as well as broader international collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
