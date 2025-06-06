Diplomatic Reset: Modi to Attend G7 Summit at Canada's Invite

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit, set to take place later this month in Alberta, Canada. This move aims to mend bilateral relations that have been strained over the past two years.

Although India is not a G7 member, Modi's presence signals a crucial step towards normalizing ties after controversial allegations involving the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and claims of interference in Canadian affairs. Both sides remain committed to dialogue as indicated by their planned meeting at the summit.

By inviting India, a global economic powerhouse and significant trade partner, Carney emphasizes the importance of including diverse voices in global dialogues. This invitation reflects an opportunity for progress on subjects of mutual interest between India and Canada, as well as broader international collaborations.

