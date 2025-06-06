Trump and Lee Set the Stage for Swift U.S.-South Korea Tariff Deal

In a pivotal move towards strengthening economic ties, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's recently elected President Lee Jae-myung have agreed to expedite efforts for a tariff deal. Their initial dialogue, post-Lee's electoral win, outlined plans for swift tariff negotiations, according to sources from Lee's office.

Complicating these negotiations are Lee's warmer overtures towards China, raising potential diplomatic challenges with Washington. Trump's advocates expressed unease over Lee's stance, especially given China's positioning as the United States' chief geopolitical adversary.

With South Korea's economy intricately linked to global trade, sectors such as chips and autos face uncertainties hinging on these negotiations. As both leaders discuss past assassination attempts and shared interests like golf, Lee's approach to China remains a contentious issue impacting U.S.-South Korea relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)