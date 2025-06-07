High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Cabinet Heads to London

In a key diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that three of his top cabinet officials are set to meet with Chinese representatives in London on June 9 to discuss an essential trade deal.

The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social platform, where he stated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will head the U.S. delegation. Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming talks, saying, 'The meeting should go very well.'

This development follows a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing weeks of trade tensions and disputes over critical minerals. While a 90-day agreement was reached to mitigate some tariffs, broader issues such as the fentanyl trade, Taiwan's future, and China's economic practices remain unaddressed.