Split But Celebrating: NCP's Separate Foundation Day Events Amid Reunion Buzz

Amidst swirling rumors of a possible reconciliation, the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are set to hold their respective Foundation Day celebrations in Pune on June 10. While meetings between key leaders have sparked talk of a reunion, both factions deny any proposed merger or alliance.

Jayant Patil, president of the Maharashtra NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, dismissed the speculation as mere hearsay, insisting that no formal discussion about reunification has taken place. He speculates that the upcoming Foundation Day might bring some clarity regarding the party's direction.

The gatherings will see speeches from prominent leaders of both sides; Sharad Pawar will address his group in the morning, while Ajit Pawar, heading the ruling faction, will present to his supporters in the evening. Political analysts suggest the events could hint at future strategies for the party's factions.