Left Menu

BJP's Choice for Assam's Rajya Sabha: Kanad Purkayastha Steps In

The BJP announced Kanad Purkayastha, Assam state secretary, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. Elections for two seats are slated for June 19. BJP retains one seat, while its ally, Asom Gana Parishad, gets the other. The outgoing members were from BJP and AGP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:58 IST
BJP's Choice for Assam's Rajya Sabha: Kanad Purkayastha Steps In
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Kanad Purkayastha, the Assam state secretary, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The announcement was made after the party's central election committee endorsed his candidature.

Hailing from the Barak Valley region, Purkayastha is also recognized as the son of Kabindra Purkayastha, a veteran BJP leader and former Union minister. The elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are scheduled for June 19, with vote counting set to take place on the same day.

The BJP had earlier declared its intention to contest one of the vacant seats, allocating the other to its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The two seats are being vacated by current BJP and AGP members.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025