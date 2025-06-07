BJP's Choice for Assam's Rajya Sabha: Kanad Purkayastha Steps In

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Kanad Purkayastha, the Assam state secretary, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The announcement was made after the party's central election committee endorsed his candidature.

Hailing from the Barak Valley region, Purkayastha is also recognized as the son of Kabindra Purkayastha, a veteran BJP leader and former Union minister. The elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are scheduled for June 19, with vote counting set to take place on the same day.

The BJP had earlier declared its intention to contest one of the vacant seats, allocating the other to its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The two seats are being vacated by current BJP and AGP members.